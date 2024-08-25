Timothy Lindley Acquires 60,000 Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Lindley acquired 60,000 shares of Deep Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$61,200.00 ($41,351.35).
Deep Yellow Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 31.92 and a current ratio of 13.43.
About Deep Yellow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.