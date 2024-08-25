Tina Cessna Sells 3,894 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,116.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 153,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tina Cessna sold 3,095 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $19,622.30.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $6.59 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 90.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

