TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$43.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMX Group

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at C$42.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.26. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6003781 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.