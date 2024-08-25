Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

