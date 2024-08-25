Tonya L. Mater Sells 1,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EPR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

