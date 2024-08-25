TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.45

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 66768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.