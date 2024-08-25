Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $30.15 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.