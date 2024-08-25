TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $39,862,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,922. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.