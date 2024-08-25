TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart Sells 20,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TrueCar Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,276,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,123,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

