Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.93. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 1,499,381 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

