Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.93. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 1,499,381 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
