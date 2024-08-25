Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 17,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 267,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.