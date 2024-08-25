Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $35,974.17 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36.

Twilio Trading Up 3.2 %

TWLO opened at $60.76 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $80,043,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 531,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.