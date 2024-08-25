Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $85.00 at Tigress Financial

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

