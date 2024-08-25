Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider Sells $2,894,700.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TYL opened at $571.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

