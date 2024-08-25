Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 208,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 145,686 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

