Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 734,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,570,523 shares.The stock last traded at $63.47 and had previously closed at $63.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.