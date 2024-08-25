Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.35 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 4,866,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,776,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $286,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 490,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $24,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

