Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $362,250.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Udemy Stock Up 2.1 %
UDMY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
