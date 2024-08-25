Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $362,250.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Udemy Stock Up 2.1 %

UDMY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

