UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1,018.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

