UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.57

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 27039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

