Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $376.44 and last traded at $375.14. Approximately 319,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 877,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.