UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.71

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 32812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

