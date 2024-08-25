Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 3,981 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

