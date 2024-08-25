United Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.