United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 1.8%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 680,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,104,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $790.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,034,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

