United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.13. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 904,143 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

