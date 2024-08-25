Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
