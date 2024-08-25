Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

