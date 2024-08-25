Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.86. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

