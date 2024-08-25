Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UE

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.