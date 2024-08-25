Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

