VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 60,168 shares.The stock last traded at $72.20 and had previously closed at $71.74.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

