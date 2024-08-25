VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.25

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 86965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.