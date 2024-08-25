VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.25

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 86965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after buying an additional 307,509 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.