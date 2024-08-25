Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VDC stock opened at $216.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

