Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.38

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.38 and last traded at $193.17, with a volume of 16234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.