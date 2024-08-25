Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 514,233 shares.The stock last traded at $79.44 and had previously closed at $80.44.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

