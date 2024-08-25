Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.32

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 133679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.