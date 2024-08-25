Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.74

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 457076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

