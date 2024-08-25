Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after purchasing an additional 188,061 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after buying an additional 133,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $87.44.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
