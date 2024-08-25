Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.31

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 58094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
