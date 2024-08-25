Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.31

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 58094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 280,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.