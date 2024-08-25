Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 392,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 354,251 shares.The stock last traded at $80.69 and had previously closed at $80.68.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
