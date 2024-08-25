Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.36

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.36 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 113921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
