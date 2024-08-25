Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 558,514 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
