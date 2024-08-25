Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.72

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.72 and last traded at $184.93, with a volume of 7839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.