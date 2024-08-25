Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.42

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 791522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
