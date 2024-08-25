Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.42

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 791522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

