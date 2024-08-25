Ventum Financial Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.57.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

LUN stock opened at C$13.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

