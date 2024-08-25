Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTNR

Vertex Energy Price Performance

VTNR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.