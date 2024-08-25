Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $16.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

