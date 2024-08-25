Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 1,298,394 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.