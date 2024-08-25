Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 116,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 95,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

